Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a continued effort to keep the environment and surroundings of Borguli village clean and green, the Clean Mission Borguli team under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) conducted its monthly cleanliness drive today in Borguli village, under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang district.

Led by Chairman Kaling Tayeng, the drive was carried out by members of Sisang Sirum, a youth group from Borguli. The team focused their efforts on cleaning both sides of the Mebo-Dhola Road, which passes through the village, covering areas in both Old and New Borguli. Equipped with grass cutter machines, the volunteers cleared overgrown grasses and litter along the roadside.

“We conduct these cleanliness drives every month, usually during the last week. Our goal is not just beautification, but also to ensure a clean and healthy environment for the villagers,” said Kaling Tayeng.

“We aspire to make Borguli one of the cleanest villages in Mebo Sub-Division and East Siang district, similar to Silluk village,” he added.

The consistent efforts of the Clean Mission Borguli team were lauded by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, who serves as the Chief Patron of ECMM, and Mebo Additional Deputy Commissioner Nancy Yirang, the ECMM Chairperson.

MLA Tayeng extended his best wishes to the team and expressed hope that such dedicated community work will be recognized and rewarded by the district administration.

It is noteworthy that Mission Ta:tang, a unique eco-tourism initiative under ECMM, was also launched in Borguli last November. As part of this mission, a traditional bird-watching tower was built along the Siang riverbank by members of the Ratan Welfare Society.

The project aims to make Borguli an ornithophilic (bird-friendly) village by planting fruit-bearing trees and conserving bird species to attract tourists and nature enthusiasts.

The Clean Mission Borguli and its parallel eco-initiatives stand as inspiring models for sustainable village development, blending community service, environmental conservation, and tourism promotion.