Arunachal: Two Labourers Accused of Secretly Filming Kalaktang GHSS Hostel Girls, Public Demands Strict Action

KALAKTANG ( West Kameng )- Tension gripped Kalaktang town on Wednesday after two labourers working at a construction site inside the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Kalaktang, were allegedly caught secretly recording hostel girls while they were bathing.

The incident sparked outrage among students, parents, and the local community, who staged a protest outside the Kalaktang Police Station demanding strict and exemplary punishment.

According to sources, the incident came to light on the afternoon of July 29, when a female student reported that she was being followed and harassed by two men working on the school premises. The two labourers, identified as Mehboob Hussain and Mensoor Ali, both hailing from Assam, were reportedly living within the school campus as part of ongoing construction activities.

Also Read- Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Acting swiftly, a teacher confronted the accused and checked one of their mobile phones. Disturbingly, a video was allegedly found showing minor girls bathing near the hostel’s outdoor tap area, which lacked proper privacy measures. The footage was reportedly shot from a distance of around 50 meters.

Upon receiving the information, Kalaktang Police arrived at the scene and took both accused into custody. Two separate FIRs have since been filed—one by a concerned parent and another by a former Women’s Wing President of Kalaktang.

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

As unverified rumours of nude videos circulated across WhatsApp groups, protests escalated in front of the police station. However, the police have clarified that no such explicit content was found.

“We have found a video on Mehboob Hussain’s phone that shows minor girls bathing from a distance. Nothing incriminating has been found on the second accused’s device so far,” said Dy SP Kekdam Lingo, West Kameng.

Authorities have registered an FIR under Sections 75, 77, and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to stalking and sexual voyeurism, Section 66E of the IT Act, and Section 12 of the POCSO Act, which pertains to sexual misconduct involving minors.

Also Read- Mago Hosts Tourism Awareness Meet Ahead of Shangrila Calling Festival

An official inquiry has been launched, and the school administration—including the principal, hostel warden, and other staff—will also be questioned as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, students from the girls’ hostel near Bank Colony and concerned members of the public continue to demand tighter security, better privacy infrastructure, and routine background checks for workers hired near educational institutions.

The Kalaktang Police has assured the community that justice will be delivered and safety measures on campus will be re-evaluated in coordination with school authorities and the district administration.

This report is based on local sources. Kameng Khabar does not claim independent verification of the video or other evidence unless confirmed by official agencies. Further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.