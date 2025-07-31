Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

KHEEL– In a significant step toward rural education reform, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav inaugurated a newly renovated smart classroom at Government Upper Primary School (GUPS), Kheel, under a Holistic Rural Development Programme by Citizen Foundation with support from HDFC Bank’s Parivartan initiative.

The classroom was formally handed over to the School Management Committee (SMC) by Johny Kandula, Project Manager, HRDP Sagalee. In her address, DC Yadav emphasized teacher accountability, monthly SMC meetings, and proposed a “Teacher of the Month” award to encourage dedication. She warned that poor performance or absenteeism would be met with strict disciplinary action.

DC Yadav also stressed the role of community awareness and optimal use of government schemes, stating that “the future of our children lies in the hands of our teachers.”

ADC Sagalee, Higio Yame, urged students to steer clear of drugs and requested deployment of substitute teachers at under-staffed pre-primary centres. DDSE T. T. Tara highlighted the need for smart classroom training and encouraged parents to support local government schools.

Citizen Foundation’s Kandula shared their broader work across 15 Sagalee panchayats, including projects in solar energy, health centre renovation, and support to SHGs in agriculture and entrepreneurship.

On the occasion, SMC Chairman Tok Tubin submitted a memorandum requesting an assembly shed and teacher quarters, pointing out the lack of housing facilities in Kheel for resident staff.

As part of her extensive field visit, DC Yadav also inspected:

Government Secondary Schools at Toru and Nimte, recommending smart class access for all grades

Toru Engineering College, directing departments to expedite work to ensure functionality by next session

Government Girls Residential School, Sarka Happa, reviewing girls’ education facilities

Government Higher Secondary School, Sagalee, focusing on infrastructure and holistic education

She urged all educational stakeholders to work collaboratively, ensuring government schools become models of excellence in the region.

The DC was accompanied by ADC Sagalee Higio Yame, CO Toru Fema Taku, DDSE T. T. Tara, OSDs to HMLA Sagalee, PRI members, GBs, and local education heads.