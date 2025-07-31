Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

PASIGHAT– In response to deficient monsoon rainfall and increasing climate variability, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Siang conducted a One-Day Training-cum-Distribution Programme under the Cluster Frontline Demonstration (CFLD) initiative for oilseed sesame (variety SHT-1 ‘Champawati’).

Held at the KVK premises, the event drew over 135 farmers, agricultural scientists, and experts who explored strategies to enhance resilience in farming under water-stressed conditions.

The chief guest, Prof. A. Herojit Singh, Dean of the College of Horticulture and Forestry, emphasized the shift toward climate-resilient cropping systems and urged farmers to diversify from water-intensive paddy to alternative crops like sesame.

Dr. Brijendra Singh, Head of KVK East Siang, informed that the CFLD initiative will cover 100 hectares under sesame cultivation to combat the effects of erratic rainfall and build local climate resilience. He noted that SHT-1 (Champawati) is a high-yielding, drought-tolerant sesame variety, suitable for the region’s current weather challenges.

Mr. Toge Riba, the nodal officer of the CFLD programme, outlined the strategic approach adopted by KVK to adapt oilseed cultivation practices in light of shifting rainfall patterns. The initiative aims to bridge yield gaps, promote sustainable technologies, and empower farmers with field-based demonstrations.

A total of 650 kg of sesame seed was distributed among the participating farmers. Technical sessions were held by experts from KVK East Siang, the College of Horticulture and Forestry, and the College of Agriculture, Pasighat, covering best practices in sesame farming under deficit rainfall.

The programme stands as a vital step towards sustainable agriculture and climate adaptation in East Siang’s farming communities.