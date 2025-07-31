ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Held at the KVK premises, the event drew over 135 farmers, agricultural scientists, and experts who explored strategies to enhance resilience in farming under water-stressed conditions.

Last Updated: 31/07/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

PASIGHAT– In response to deficient monsoon rainfall and increasing climate variability, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Siang conducted a One-Day Training-cum-Distribution Programme under the Cluster Frontline Demonstration (CFLD) initiative for oilseed sesame (variety SHT-1 ‘Champawati’).

Held at the KVK premises, the event drew over 135 farmers, agricultural scientists, and experts who explored strategies to enhance resilience in farming under water-stressed conditions.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The chief guest, Prof. A. Herojit Singh, Dean of the College of Horticulture and Forestry, emphasized the shift toward climate-resilient cropping systems and urged farmers to diversify from water-intensive paddy to alternative crops like sesame.

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

Dr. Brijendra Singh, Head of KVK East Siang, informed that the CFLD initiative will cover 100 hectares under sesame cultivation to combat the effects of erratic rainfall and build local climate resilience. He noted that SHT-1 (Champawati) is a high-yielding, drought-tolerant sesame variety, suitable for the region’s current weather challenges.

Mr. Toge Riba, the nodal officer of the CFLD programme, outlined the strategic approach adopted by KVK to adapt oilseed cultivation practices in light of shifting rainfall patterns. The initiative aims to bridge yield gaps, promote sustainable technologies, and empower farmers with field-based demonstrations.

Also Read- Indian-Origin Man Arrested for Mid-Air Bomb Hoax on EasyJet Flight to Glasgow

A total of 650 kg of sesame seed was distributed among the participating farmers. Technical sessions were held by experts from KVK East Siang, the College of Horticulture and Forestry, and the College of Agriculture, Pasighat, covering best practices in sesame farming under deficit rainfall.

The programme stands as a vital step towards sustainable agriculture and climate adaptation in East Siang’s farming communities.

Tags
Last Updated: 31/07/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: NABARD GM Reviews Rural Development Initiatives in Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: NABARD GM Reviews Rural Development Initiatives in Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: Earthquake Preparedness Drill Conducted in Tawang

Arunachal: Earthquake Preparedness Drill Conducted in Tawang

Arunachal: Lohit Launches Hepatitis B Vaccination Drive for Healthcare Workers on World Hepatitis Day

Arunachal: Lohit Launches Hepatitis B Vaccination Drive for Healthcare Workers on World Hepatitis Day

Arunachal: Mega Oil Palm Drive Launched in Lohit to Replace Opium with Opportunity and Boost Oil Self-Reliance

Arunachal: Mega Oil Palm Drive Launched in Lohit to Replace Opium with Opportunity and Boost Oil Self-Reliance

Arunachal: Civil-Military Fusion Meeting Held in Anjaw to Accelerate Border Development and Unity

Arunachal: Civil-Military Fusion Meeting Held in Anjaw to Accelerate Border Development and Unity

Arunachal: Zemithang Embraces Organic Horticulture Under Vibrant Village Programme

Arunachal: Zemithang Embraces Organic Horticulture Under Vibrant Village Programme

Arunachal: NABARD-Supported Rural Haat Inaugurated in Ngoleko Village, Pakke Kessang Dist

Arunachal: NABARD-Supported Rural Haat Inaugurated in Ngoleko Village, Pakke Kessang Dist

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trains Tribal Women in King Chilli Pickle Making to Boost Rural Livelihoods

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trains Tribal Women in King Chilli Pickle Making to Boost Rural Livelihoods

Arunachal: Mithun Mela 2025 Celebrated in Mori Village to Promote Sustainable Livestock Practices

Arunachal: Mithun Mela 2025 Celebrated in Mori Village to Promote Sustainable Livestock Practices

Arunachal: Anti-Drug Awareness Drive Launched in Pasighat to Empower Mothers, Save Youth from Addiction

Arunachal: Anti-Drug Awareness Drive Launched in Pasighat to Empower Mothers, Save Youth from Addiction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button