ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bosiram Siram has brought the growing resistance to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) to the attention of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In a recent interaction, Siram emphasized the concerns of local communities, particularly the Adi tribal community, regarding the potential environmental and cultural impacts of the 11.2-gigawatt hydropower project planned near Geku village in Upper Siang district.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, proposed by NITI Aayog in 2017 and advanced by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in 2022, has faced significant opposition from residents of villages like Parong and Riew along the Siang River.

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

These communities, reliant on the river for their agricultural livelihoods, fear the loss of ancestral lands and cultural heritage due to the project’s proposed reservoir, which could submerge entire villages. Local protests, led by groups such as the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), have included nightly vigils and traditional rituals to oppose government surveys for the dam.

Siram, addressing the issue, reiterated the Congress party’s stance on balancing development with the rights and needs of indigenous communities. “The Congress has never been against development and would never oppose progress that benefits the people,” he stated during a recent engagement, emphasizing the need for inclusive and sustainable development.

Also Read- Indian-Origin Man Arrested for Mid-Air Bomb Hoax on EasyJet Flight to Glasgow

He urged Rahul Gandhi to take up the issue at the national level, highlighting the concerns raised by local leaders like Tabeng Siram, a SIFF member, who noted that the dam threatens the livelihoods of farmers dependent on paddy and orange cultivation.

The Siang River, known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, is a lifeline for the Adi community, supporting their farms and cultural practices. The proposed mega-dam has also stirred geopolitical tensions, as it is seen as a counter to China’s upstream projects on the same river.

Also Read- Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

However, local residents, including village heads like Tarok Siram of Parong, have expressed distrust in government assurances, citing past instances where development committees misled communities about the project’s impacts.

Siram’s appeal to Rahul Gandhi underscores the Congress party’s commitment to amplifying the voices of Arunachal’s indigenous communities. He called for a thorough review of the project’s social, environmental, and economic implications, urging the government to prioritize the welfare of affected families and ensure transparency in the planning process.

The APCC president also assured continued support for grassroots movements opposing the project, promising to monitor developments closely.

The Congress party’s engagement with the issue has gained traction following Siram’s recent activities, including his Putin, and his meeting with former Chief Minister PK Thungon in New Delhi to strengthen party organization.

The APCC’s efforts to reconnect with the people of Arunachal Pradesh and address their concerns, as voiced by Siram, signal a renewed focus on local issues under his leadership.

As the debate over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project continues, the spotlight remains on the delicate balance between development and the preservation of Arunachal’s rich cultural and environmental heritage. The Congress party, under Siram’s leadership, appears poised to champion the cause of the affected communities, with Rahul Gandhi’s involvement potentially elevating the issue to a national platform.