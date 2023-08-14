Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveil Silapalakam with names of 40 unsung heroes in Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, unveiled Silapalakam with names of 40 unsung heroes as an integrant of the ongoing, ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign in Namsai district in presence of MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom and MLA Lekang Smti Jummum Ete Deori. Auspicious lamp also dedicated to the Veers was lit followed by a floral tribute.

Addressing the gathering, he said that this day is observed as a memorial day to commemorate the victims and sufferings of people during the 1947 partition of India. Hence, to evoke a sense of patriotism and brotherhood, the culminating week of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being celebrated as “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign.

The campaign involves paying tributes to all those who made the supreme sacrifice. He said that Nothing is bigger than our motherland hence the highest place of honour should be given to it and we should hold deep pride in being and Indian.

Speaking about the genesis of Arunachal Pradesh’s unsung heroes, he said that since the colonial times, the locals have played a significant role in thwarting the Britishers from establishing their hold in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The information on wars of the Britishers with the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh have been collected from the archives of various sources.

He informed that the committee on Arunachal Pradesh’s unsung heroes has not been dissolved yet and efforts are being made by the committee formed to identify more martyrs/freedom fighters/ veers.

He further led the gathering in taking the Panch Pran pledge with soil in hand and urged all to abide by the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge. “With culmination of AKAM, Amrit kaal will start and we should aim to become a fully developed nation for which the aspirations of our nations citizens should be fulfilled first and the subjugation mentality in us should be done away with”, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Namsai welcomed all the participants of the program and overview of the campaign was highlighted.

He also informed that under the campaign, Silapalakams have been erected in all the Zilla Parishad constituencies along with plantation of indigenous plants in the Amrit Sarovars. He spelt out the activities undertaken so far in the district during the week long ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign.

The significance of all the activities undertaken during the campaign was elaborated and further activities to be undertaken was apprised.

IGP(Eastern Range), SP, ADC, Namsai, all Heads of offices along with their staffs, CBOs, NGOs, student organisations, bazar welfare committee and students were present during the event.

In Lekang circle, MLA Lekang Smti. Jummum Ete Deori paid tribute to the Veers by unveiling 3 Silapalkams at Mahaloni, New Mohong and Mahadevpur 1 Gram Panchayats. She said that the campaign is an opportunity for all of us to pay tribute to the heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. Panch Pran Pledged was taken by all the participants which was followed by a plantation drive.