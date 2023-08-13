Arunachal: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Culminated at Tawang

TAWANG- To mark the culmination programme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a series of programmes and functions were organized in Tawang district from 9th August onwards.

The soil from Veerbhumi Jaswant Garh under Jang subdivision was collected on 11th of August and from veerbhumi Kenzamani and Dhola post under Lumla sub division on 12th August.

Today a team led by local MLA Tawang, Tsering Tashi, DC Incharge Rinchin Leta, SP DW Thongon, representatives from Army, central armed police forces, panchayat leaders and public collected soil from Bumla and Tongpenla situated at an altitude of 15200 ft near Indo Tibet border.

After collecting the soil it was taken to Amrit Sarovar Pangkateng Tso ( PTSO lake ) where Shilapalakam, plaque engraved with names of martyrs Subehdhar Joginder Singh, PVC, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC, Lance Naik Trilok Singh Negi, VC, Lt. Colonel Ratan Singh, late Tashi Gombu and Late Tenzin Thokmey.

MLA Tawang paid tribute to the martyrs and unsung heroes of 1962 Sino-Indo war and hoisted national flag.

Addressing the gathering at Amrit Sarovar PTso, MLA Tawang expressed his gratitude to the brave soldiers and local public involved in sino India war of 1962 for their contributions and making supreme sacrifice in protecting Ma Bharat.

He informed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative the soil is being collected from the Veer bhumis all over country to pay tribute to brave sons of this country on the final culmination of year long Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to be organised at national capital Delhi later this month.

The local MLA and other members planted tree saplings around Amrit Sarovar PTso followed by cultural programme by artist from civil and army.

Earlier the participants of Meri Mati Mera Desh programme at Bumla paid their tribute to martyrs near heap of stone at LAC near Bumla with slogans of Bharat Mata ki jai.