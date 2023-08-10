ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: 5 traders in Bomdir market booked for violation of LM Act.

The Inspection was conducted for promoting consumer protection and creating consumer awareness.

TAWANG-    The legal metrology and consumer affairs team led by Inspector Legal Metrology, Tawang, Kesang Tashi, conducted surprise inspection at Bomdir market, and booked 5(five) traders for violation of LM Act.

Out Of the 5(five) cases, 1(one)  case was booked for the violation of section 24 of the LM act 2009 pertaining to use of unverified weights and measure items and 1( one) case for non production of documents. While other 3 (three) cases were booked for the violation of LM ( packaged commodity) rules ,2011.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining the standards in weights and measures , the inspector LM asked the traders to refrain from indulging in any unfair trade Practices and further apprised them of various rules under the LM act, 2009 and the consumer protection act 2019 and the consequences of its violation .

