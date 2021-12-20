Arunachal: Chowna Mein suggests for monthly e-Pragati meeting in district level

PASIGHAT- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attending the 10th Arunachal e-Pragati meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Pema Khandu in his speech said to give more emphasised on the implementation part of the projects.

Chowna Mein had suggested to conduct monthly e-Pragati meeting in the district level too in regular basis by the Deputy Commissioners for monitoring and proper implementation of the Govt projects and schemes by the departments. He informed that in this year, State Govt will utilise Central Sponsored Schemes worth Rs 5000 Cr in the State which is a quantum jump from the previous years.

He further called upon the departments to prepare correct Detail Project Reports saying that if we make a wrong or faulty DPR then the entire project get wastes. He said that public, for which the schemes are implemented, are not able to take benefits of some of the projects which are implemented based on faulty DPR made by some departments.

He further informed that the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh adopted by the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh in the last Cabinet Meeting at Pakke Tiger Reserve was lauded by the Prime Minister of India in the recently held conference of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers at Varanasi.

He appealed to implement it in truth and spirit to conserve the rich natural forest resources of the State. He also informed that the State of Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded with the Best State of the States Awards for Infrastructure and Governance in the small State category by India Today Group recently. He said that it is the result of the dedicated hard work of all.

He further said that the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme will be implemented effectively in the State.

He furrther informing that GI Tagging for Idu Mishmi Handlooms & Handicrafts have already been made and GI tagging for many more indigenous products will be made, he called upon the concerned departments to work out modalities to facilitate marketing of the indigenous local products.

He further said that delay in clearance of pensions for the retiring Government employees is a major concern and all the departments have been directed by the Finance Department to prepare and complete all the documents and paper works before 6 months of the employee’s retirement so that their pension is cleared at the time of their retirement so that the retired employees do not have to run for clearance of their pension after serving for life long years in the government.

He further said that an alarm system will be evolved by the Finance Department to remind the departments of the numbers of retiring employees in their departments for submission of the required documents and papers to the Finance Department before the retirement date well in advance. He further informed that another financial reform has been brought in by the State Govt to fast track the process of approving Administrative Approval and Financial Concurrence.