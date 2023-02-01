Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the Reh Festival at Koronu Village

KORONU ( Dibang Valley ) – On the 50th celebration of the Reh Festival by the Idu Mishmis of Koronu village in Lower Dibang valley, Deputy Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein graced the occasion today as Chief Guest. He hoisted the festival flag and paid homage to the founding father of the community Reh festival, Lt. Naba Ita Pulu, who laid the foundation of the community festival. During the festival, local community offer prayers to the Almighty ‘Nanyi Intaya and Mashelo Zinu’ for nature’s blessings, and for sustaining the village life.

The Deputy Chief Minister lauded the Idu Mishmi community for holding on to the cultural heritage and encouraging young children, youths and seniors for their participation in the festivals with utmost enthusiasm.

Addressing the event, Mein noted that the communities of Arunachal have a diverse spectrum of cultures, yet remain united in harmony. Emphasising the Govt. of India’s mission to strengthen the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ vision, several initiatives have been taken at the state level to reinforce the cultural identities of the various tribes and communities of the region. Such initiatives include empowering the indigenous priests of Arunachal Pradesh by paying them honorariums for their service, establishing Gurukuls for imparting traditional value systems adhering to the various tribes of the area, setting up indigenous prayer halls dedicated to the indigenous faiths of the people in every district, and so on.

To further strengthen the approach towards preserving the land’s ancient past and heritage, he also proposed to create a mythological heritage centre in Bhismaknagar, develop Mayudia into a major tourism centre and introduce separate handloom centres attributed to every district of Arunachal Pradesh. Citing the beautiful handloom and handicraft culture of the Mishmi tribes, Mein also emphasised on the importance of GI tagging of hand looms and handicrafts products of various tribes of the State in order to preserve cultural artefacts.

The Reh festival featured a play on environment and wildlife preservation, which was thought-provoking and was thoroughly appreciated by all attendees at the festival. Commending the beautiful depiction of this significant issue, Mein reinforced the need for nature conservation and urged all to come together to take all possible measures in that direction.

On the occasion, DCM also launched Folk Songs album produced by IMCLS and released the Koronu Golden Jubilee Reh Festival Calendar

Among the other dignitaries present at the festival were MLAs Ninong Ering, Gum Tayang, Dasanglu Pul & Mutchu Mithi, former Chief Minister Mukut Mithi, former MLA Laeta Umbrey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Delhi, S K Sain, PWD Chief Engineer Eastern Zone, Rotton Tebin and others.