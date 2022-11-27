Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags off four Ambulances with Basic Life Support System

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein Flagged-off four Ambulances with Basic Life Support System donated by Diageo, a UK based multinational company under their CSR program from District Secretariat, Namsai today.

RWD Minister, Honchun Ngandam ji, MP(Lok Sabha), Tapir Gao, Deputy Speaker, Tesam Pongte, HMLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Gabriel D. Wangsu and Jummum Ete Deori, DC & DMO Namsai and DCs from Eastern Parliamentary Constituency among others were present on the occasion.

It was informed that the ambulances will be sent one each to Bomdila, Ziro, Khonsa and Pasighat/TRIHMS.