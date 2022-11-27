ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags off four Ambulances with Basic Life Support System

November 27, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags off four Ambulances with Basic Life Support System
NAMSAI-  Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein Flagged-off four Ambulances with Basic Life Support System donated by Diageo, a UK based multinational company under their CSR program from District Secretariat, Namsai today.
RWD Minister, Honchun Ngandam ji, MP(Lok Sabha), Tapir Gao, Deputy Speaker, Tesam Pongte, HMLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Gabriel D. Wangsu and Jummum Ete Deori, DC & DMO Namsai and DCs from Eastern Parliamentary Constituency among others were present on the occasion.
It was informed that the ambulances will be sent one each to Bomdila, Ziro, Khonsa and Pasighat/TRIHMS.

Tags
November 27, 2022
0 Less than a minute
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: PS Fisheries meets Fish Farmers at Ziro

Arunachal: PS Fisheries meets Fish Farmers at Ziro

November 23, 2022
Arunachal: State Govt increase eligible age of APST candidates up to 40 years

Arunachal: State Govt increase eligible age of APST candidates up to 40 years

November 22, 2022
Arunachal: Centre will approve an investment of Rs.32000 Cr for 2880 MW Dibang Project

Arunachal: Centre will approve an investment of Rs.32000 Cr for 2880 MW Dibang Project

November 22, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness Programmeon 'Sexual Exploitation, Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking held in Longding

Arunachal: Awareness Programme on ‘Sexual Exploitation, Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking held in Longding

November 22, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off 30 Mobile Veterinary Units

Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off 30 Mobile Veterinary Units

November 22, 2022
Arunachal: Governor chairs high-level developmental meeting

Arunachal: Governor chairs high-level developmental meeting

November 22, 2022
Arunachal: A rescued Keel box turtle handed over to PCCF Wildlife released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: A rescued Keel box turtle handed over to PCCF Wildlife released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

November 21, 2022
Arunachal: Gadum village youth under Mebo organizes drug awareness programme

Arunachal: Gadum village youth under Mebo organizes drug awareness programme

November 21, 2022
Arunachal: CM, GOC dedicates renovated Tawang War Memorial to the nation

Arunachal: CM, GOC dedicates renovated Tawang War Memorial to the nation

November 21, 2022
KIMIN-     MLA 14 Doimukh Tana Hali Tara inaugurated a slew of development projects and interacted with the public of Kimin, Boda and Upper Jumi Village.

Arunachal: Tana Hali Tara inaugurates development projects

November 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button