Arunachal: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off first commercial flight from Kolkata to Donyi-Polo Airport

ITANAGAR– Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia inaugurated the first commercial flight of Indigo from Kolkata to Donyi-Polo Airport, Itanagar virtually today.

While Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein flagged-off the return flight of the first commercial flight of Indigo from the Donyi-Polo Airport to Kolkata and Mumbai. Mein termed the occasion as a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh.

He said, “it is the beginning of a new chapter in Civil Aviation History of Arunachal Pradesh as from today onwards we are going to have direct air-connectivity from Donyi-Polo Airport, Itanagar to Kolkata, Mumbai and other metro cities across the country”.

He said, “it is a very proud moment for the people of Arunachal Pradesh and extend his gratitude to Indigo Airlines, one of the largest and best commercial flight operators in the country for choosing to operate from Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”.

Highlighting the journey of civil aviation in the State, Mein said that earlier the State have 9 Airstrips at Ziro, Aalo (Along), Pasighat, Tuting, Mechuka, Walong, Vijaynagar, Tawang and Daporijo which were non-operational. However, after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power, during the year from 2014-18, three Advanced Landing Grounds at Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro had been made operational and also constructed the first Greenfield Airport in the State, Donyi-polo Airport, Itanagar which was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on November 19.

He further said that under the present govt in the Centre, seven airports have been constructed in the northeast region in the last 7 years since 2014 against nine airports built in seven decades from 1947-2014.

He informed that Indigo with 75 destinations across the country will introduce a direct flight to Mumbai via Kolkata and connecting flight to various metro-cities across the country. Apart from it, Indigo is also providing connecting flights to international destinations to South East Asian countries, Bangkok, Singapore, Hanoi (Vietnam) and to Europe via Istanbul in collaboration with Turkish Airlines.

He further said that it will pave the way for easy and faster communication which will benefit not only the regular travelers and business classes, but also general people, patients and students.

It will greatly enhance Tourism of the State and will open new opportunities for investment, trade, travel and people to people connect as it will make the State more reachable for the people from various parts of the country.

“Side by side, it will also help other hospitality industry like hotels, accommodation facilities to grow in the State and boost the economic activities to a great-extend”, he said.

He said, “now onwards, people from rest of the country can explore the rich scenic beauties and diverse cultures of our State as we are going to have air connectivity to the tourist places of the State namely Tezu, Pasighat, Ziro, Aalo, Mechukha, Tuting and Vijaynagar in days to come.

He further informed that Alliance Air is starting its fixed wing flight (Dornier DO-228) services along Dibrugarh –Hollongi – Ziro – Lilabari route from tomorrow onwards, i.e., from 29th November 2022 and for Dibrugarh-Hollongi-Pasighat route from 30th November 2022. We will also have fixed wing air connectivity to far-off border places like Tuting, Mechukha and Vijaynagar in coming days, he added.

Saying that the Donyi-Polo Airport, Itanagar is the second Airport in the State under Airport Authority of India, the first being the Tezu Airport, he requested the Airport Aurhotity of India to facilitate Instrument Landing System (ILS) and all navigation aids for all weather operation at Tezu Airport for round the year air connectivity to eastern Arunachal which will be a boon for the socio-economic development of the State.

He exuded hope that other commercial flight operators will also start their flight services from Donyi-Polo Airport, Itanagar soon.

The first commercial flight which took off from Kolkata at 1020 hrs arrived into Hollongi at 1235 hrs. The first commercial flight onboarding 99 passengers took-off at 1305 hrs from Donyi-Polo Airport will land at Kolkata Airport at 1500 hrs. At 1540 hrs the flight will depart from Kolkata and will arrive at Mumbai at 1845 hrs.

Among others, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Retired General, Dr. V K Singh, MP (Lok Sabha) – Arunachal East, Tapir Gao, MP – Rajya Sabha, Ms Dola Sen, MP – Lok Sabha – Kolkata Dakshin, Mala Roy, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Pasang Dorjee Sona, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Smti Jummum Ete Deori, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Tame Phassang, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Rajiv Bansal, Principal Advisor, IndiGo Head Office, R K Singh and others were also present on the occasion.