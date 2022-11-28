ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal Pradesh state level Paralympics Games-2022 will be start from Nov, 29

November 28, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh state level Paralympics Games-2022  will be start from scheduled on 29th to 30th November’2022 at Sangay Ldhen Sports Academy Chimpu, Itanagar.
The event is Organized by Paralympic Association of Arunachal, Sponsored by Department of Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affair (SJETA) Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and supported by directorate of Sports, Sports Authority of Arunachal & Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) under banner of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).
According to organizers, near about 250 Divyangjans para sports players will  participants from all around the state of Arunachal Pradesh will be competing 4 (four) sports Para badminton, category (SL-3) SL-4) Su-5) Short Stature)   2. Athletes, (100Mtr) 400Mtr) (800Mtr) (short Put).  3. Chess, (men & women open).  4. powerlifting (junior men) Senior Men)    women junior & wen senior).
The winners of the this 2nd state Paralympic Games- 2022 will be felicitate  on the auspicious occasion of International Day of Person with disabilities (Divyangjan) day celebration  on 3rd December 2022.
And also the winner of this event will represent the Arunachal Pradesh in upcoming National para sports competition/ championships.

