Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after remark on women sparks outrage

Baba Ramdev sent an apology to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), which had sent him a notice following his remark during a yoga camp on Saturday.

November 28, 2022
MUMBAI- Yoga Guru  Baba Ramdev has today apologised for his controversial comment that women look good in sarees, salwar suits and “even if they are wearing nothing”. Baba Ramdev sent an apology to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), which had sent him a notice following his remark during a yoga camp on Saturday.

Confirming the developments, the MSCW head informed that Ramdev has sent the response to her, expressing both regrets and tendering an apology, but also claiming that his remarks were allegedly twisted out of context.

“We have received his reply to our notice…However, if there are any more objections or complaints, we shall conduct a full-fledged probe and get the full video recording of the programme held last week,” warned Chakankar, while speaking with IANS.

Addressing a free Yoga training programme for women in Thane, Ramdev Baba blurted out without batting an eyelid before the gathering, largely comprising women: “Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view, they look good even if they don’t wear anything.”

At that time Ramdev was flanked by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Thane MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and singer Amruta Fadnavis – wife of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other prominent personalities.

The blatant statements spurred calls to “slap, kick and tonsure” Ramdev from various quarters in Maharashtra and other parts of India.

Agitated top leaders of various parties including Sanjay Raut, Dr. Manisha Kayande, Kishore Tiwari, Mahesh Tapase, women activists like Aparna Malikar, Trupti Desai, and others pounced on Ramdev, seeking an unconditional apology, booking him for degrading womenfolk and other demands, even as the MSCW slapped a notice.

