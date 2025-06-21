ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Chairs Review Meet in Namsai, Unveils Multi-Sectoral Development Resolutions

Following detailed deliberations, DCM Mein announced the several key resolutions:

Last Updated: 21/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Chairs Review Meet in Namsai, Unveils Multi-Sectoral Development Resolutions

NAMSAI – In a major policy-focused interaction, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a high-level review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Namsai, aiming to address key issues related to language preservation, biodiversity protection, drug menace, and sustainable development in the district.

The meeting was attended by MLA Zingnu Namchoom, DC, SP, ZPC, Chongkham and Namsai ADCs, ZPM Chongkham, heads of departments, monks from Namsai Buddha Vihara, and representatives from community-based organizations including TKSC, TKDS, SWS, CVC, ATKSSU, ANDSU, ANAYA, village youth bodies, and literary and cultural groups.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The comprehensive agenda focused on the promotion of Tai Khamti language, illegal hunting and fishing, urban greening, drug prevention, and cultural preservation. Following detailed deliberations, DCM Mein announced the following key resolutions:

🔷 Major Resolutions Announced

Tai Khamti Language in Schools & Monasteries

  • Strengthen language teachers in govt schools.
  • Introduce Tai Khamti as third language in all private schools (Class I–VIII).
  • Appoint Tai Khamti teachers in Buddha Viharas to teach script and heritage.

Cultural Preservation Infrastructure

  • RWD directed to expedite work on the Research & Development Centre at Chongkham, dedicated to Tai Khamti culture and manuscript conservation.

Ban on Illegal Hunting & Fishing

  • Enforce 2-year fishing ban with signages; monitor hunting ban via district administration.

Green Namsai Mission

  • Accelerate “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” with school-based plantation drives.
  • Promote “Clean Village” through community participation.

Combating Drug Abuse

  • Ensure all de-addiction centres follow SOP by Dept. of Health.
  • Rs 10 lakh incentive declared for any village achieving “Drug-Free Status”.

Ecological Initiatives

  • Celebrate Nadi Utsav with mass fish-ling release in rivers to boost aquatic biodiversity.

Sustainable Livelihood & Forest Protection

  • Emphasis on cash crop cultivation to replace opium.
  • Joint action (Police, Forest, CBOs) against illegal timber felling.

In his address, MLA Zingnu Namchoom reinforced the importance of a target-based plantation drive and coordinated institutional support for ending illegal logging and substance abuse. He echoed DCM Mein’s call for cash crop farming as a sustainable alternative to illicit opium practices.

All attending bodies and representatives unanimously pledged support for the initiatives aimed at the holistic development of Namsai District.

Tags
Last Updated: 21/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates WRD Sub-Divisional Office at Chongkham, JE Office at Wakro

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates WRD Sub-Divisional Office at Chongkham, JE Office at Wakro

Arunachal: ArSRLM Hosts First Udyami Panjikaran Mela in Tezu

Arunachal: ArSRLM Hosts First Udyami Panjikaran Mela in Tezu

Arunachal: MLA Nabam Vivek Inaugurates Panchayat Bhawan at Gunku Khamir, Promotes Indigenous Architecture

Arunachal: MLA Nabam Vivek Inaugurates Panchayat Bhawan at Gunku Khamir, Promotes Indigenous Architecture

Arunachal: 20 Livestock Insured Under Government Scheme in Papum Pare District

Arunachal: 20 Livestock Insured Under Government Scheme in Papum Pare District

Arunachal: DC Ziro Holds Special Review Meeting with Bankers, Sets Deadline for Atma Nirbhar Schemes

Arunachal: DC Ziro Holds Special Review Meeting with Bankers, Sets Deadline for Atma Nirbhar Schemes

Arunachal: Workshop on Tawra Mishmi Language and Culture Concludes at RIWATCH

Arunachal: Workshop on Tawra Mishmi Language and Culture Concludes at RIWATCH

Chowna Mein Showcases Arunachal’s Tourism and Investment Potential at Namsai Seminar

Chowna Mein Showcases Arunachal’s Tourism and Investment Potential at Namsai Seminar

Arunachal: BJP Zonal Seminar in Namsai Highlights Decade of Development and Good Governance

Arunachal: BJP Zonal Seminar in Namsai Highlights Decade of Development and Good Governance

Arunachal: Tawang Dist Admin Holds Key Coordination Meetings on Telecom, Culture, and National Campaigns

Arunachal: Tawang Dist Admin Holds Key Coordination Meetings on Telecom, Culture, and National Campaigns

Arunachal: Landslide Wreaks Havoc at Govt. Higher Secondary School at Raga

Arunachal: Landslide Wreaks Havoc at Govt. Higher Secondary School at Raga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button