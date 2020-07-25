Arunachal: BMS East Siang Unit supports ‘Sarkar Jagao Saptah’ agitation declared by central BMS

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) East Siang Unit led by President Mipet Tayeng and General Secretary, Ajoy Saroh conducted a meeting of Asha workers and others here in Pasighat on Friday while joining with the nationwide agitation from 24th-30th July 2020 declared by central BMS in support on the agenda ‘Sarkar Jagao Saptah’.

In the meeting chaired by President, Mipet Tayeng, the BMS East Siang Unit placed the demands of central BMS to be fulfilled by the central and state government. The BMS demanded, solution for unorganized and migrant labour’s economical and employment related problems, payment of wages during lockdown, refund for the illegally deduction wages, take back suspension of labour law, stop privatization of public sectors, create new employment etc and Aanganwadi, Asha mid-day meal & other scheme workers should be declared government employees.

While laying emphasis on the Asha and Aanganwadi workers, BMS East Siang Unit appealed the state government to declare both these segment of workers as government employees because both of these Asha and Aanganwadi workers are equally working hard for the government. In the meeting Asha workers were led by President, Parmoti Moyong, Gen. Secy. Miti Osik and Aanganwadi workers were led by Mumkong Megu and Gen. Secy. Obi Moyong.