Arunachal: Two youngsters reportedly drowned in panyor river

Naharlagun: Two youngsters reportedly drowned in panyor river on July 22, informed APCC General Secretary and local inhabitant of Mengio circle Gyamar Tana today.

Speaking to this daily over phone Tana inform that the duo are resident of Pan village under Mengio circle went alongwith other two friend of same village, around the river side of Panyor river nearby village on July 22 afternoon at around 2 PM. Since it was rainy days and accidently they slept and reportedly drowned in the huge current of the overflowing panyor river. He said.

Both friend reported the local villagers about the incident of drowning and search operation was started right from the place of occurrence. He said.

Lots of search operation by the locals team was carried out on both side of the river since then but the search operation yield nothing. He informed.

Now the search operation has to be continued in the downstream area and sought support from the villagers of Belo, Betam, Ambam, Kuch Kut, Lith Let, Deli Peji and Yazali to help in search of the two youngsters of Pan Vilalge. Tana observed.

He further said that the Sagalee police station has also been informed about the incident.