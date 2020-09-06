Arunachal: BJP, Congress, AAPSU appeal govts for safe release of 5 youths reportedly abducted by PLA

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The BJP MP from Arunachal East, Tapir Gao, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Comittee Genral Secretary Mina Toko and AAPSU president Hawa Bagang appealed to the Centre and State government for the safe release of the five youths reportedly abducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Upper Subansiri district recently.

The BJP MP said, “Chinese PLA came inside Indian territory and abducted our five youths from Sera 7 on September 5. This is being confirmed by the relatives and representative from there.”

Appealing to Centre and Arunachal government for safe release of the five youths reportedly abducted by the PLA, the MP said, “I believe the matter is being looked into and the administration is working on it.”

“Why we Hindustani always be defensive? It is not necessary to go for war. People of Arunachal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Ladakh residing in the border areas are our soldiers without any weapons.

Government of India and respective state Governments, should give much importance to them through development of roads, telecommunications ,health and education. If all this get developed then automatically border will be sealed ,” the MP said.

APCC General Secretary Toko Mina in a media interaction has demanded immediate clarification of the issue through press/media and the loal administration should immediate register of FIR in the matter.

Mina said, it is a unfortunate incident that the public are being informed through media and social media due to which the people are shocked. She question the administration to clarify whether the five youths were porters or local youths and why the Indian army have been kept silence for days together, either Indian army or state and central govt should immediately take necessary action to release our youths from the counterpart. Mina said.

All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) President Hawa Bagang in a interaction to the media said that whatever the incident has happened is highly condemnable. He said that the local youths should have ben in large scale should be recruited in the Arunachal Scouts and they need to be deployed in international bordering with China(Tibet), Bhutan and other including Assam boundary so that our local youths know better about the terrain and activities in the mountain roads. Bagang said.

‘We are also seriously concern of the incident’ Bagang said. ‘ we hope the PLA returned the five youths like one was done earlier’ Bagang observed.

Bagang appeal the state and central government for immediate construction of all weather road to various border outpost in Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri and others which are under construction with all facility of education, health and communication. Bagang added.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has informed that the Indian Army has already sent hotline message to counterpart People’s Liberation of Army (PLA) in this regard.

“The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited,” the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West tweeted.

According to reports, the five people were abducted from the jungle near Nacho while they had gone out for hunting. One of the family members also claimed that his brother and four others from Nacho circle were abducted by the PLA.