Arunachal: BCC of Mebo distributes masks, sanitizers, PPE kits on former PM’s 30th death anniversary

PASIGHAT- While remembering former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary, the 39th Mebo Block Congress Committee (BCC) today distributed masks, sanitizers and PPE kits to the various hospitals and offices of Mebo Sub-Division and also to the Dedicated Covid Hospital, Pasighat.

The members of BCC Mebo under the directives of Lombo Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo distributed masks and sanitizers to Community Health Centre Mebo, Addl. Dy. Commissioner’s office Mebo, Primary Health Centre Borguli and Circle Officer’s office Namsing while maintaining SoPs.

The team also reached the office of Jt. Director Health Service, (T & R), Pasighat, East Siang and donated 50 nos of PPE kits worth 60000 (sixty thousands) for the Dedicated Covid Hospital, Pasighat.

Earlier, while remembering Gandhi, Tayeng emphasized upon the members to follow the golden mantra of former Prime Minister, Gandhi on “Seva and shadbawna” and also appealed everyone to follow the SoPs issued by the government to stop the further spread of the dreaded second wave of covid-19 which has taken toll of 9 people so far as recorded in DCH, Pasighat.