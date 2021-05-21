Arunachal: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake near Changlang

CHANGLANG- An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang on Friday evening.

The quake was recorded at 7:18 pm with its epicentre 402 km southeast of Changlang, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the quake was 100 km from the surface. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

However till now there is no report of major damage. if you have any information/ video or photo related to this earthquake , plz share with us or comment in box