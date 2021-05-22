Itanagar Police bust drug racket, 5 arrested, seize suspected heroin worth of 10 Lakhs

ITANAGAR: Itanagar capital police busted busted Drug Racket and arrested 5 people with 257.52 gms of suspected Heroin at Banderdewa, informed Capital Police.

A team led by Rike Kamsi, SDPO Naharlagun and Insp Tadu Hassang, OC PS Banderdewa to identify and bust the peddlers in Banderdewa area and recovered huge quantity of contraband drugs. Banderdewa is considered a hub from where drugs are supplied into Itanagar Capital Region

Insp Tadu Hassang got the information from his sources about one Peddler has brought huge quantity of drugs (Suspected Heroin) from Nagaon, Assam. The drug to be supplied in Itanagar Capital Region.

After getting the tip off, Police team of PS Banderdewa led by Insp Tadu Hassang consisting of ASI Joram Tam, HC SK Jha, HC (SB) T Rigom, HC G Tang, HC AN Yadav, Ct Tage Sala, CT T Bomdom, Ct D Gupta, L/Ct W Tessia, and L/Ct C Tangjang under the close supervision of SP Capital Jimy Chiram and SDPO Naharlagun raided the Hotel Holiday Inn, Banderdewa.

During the raid the police team apprehended Five persons and recovered 21 packets of suspected Heroin ( 257.52 grams ) of worth Rs. 10 Lacs, cash amounting to Rs. 20, 300 /- and 5 nos of mobile phones. This is considered Commercial Quantity as per NDPS Act, said police sources.

During the raid Executive Magistrate Ms. Ritu Tawe, CO Banderdewa were also present.

The five arrested persons includes three women . They are Five occupants, identified as Sahida Khatun (36), Faruk Ali (19), Riyajul Islam (23), Suria Khatun (22) and Sulema Khatun (23), all from Nagaon in Assam, have been arrested for further examination.

In this regard BDW PS Case No. 16/21 U/S 21(c) NDPS Act registered and endorsed to SI R K Jha for further investigation.

Capital police is continuing its efforts against drugs and in last 2 months, more than10 cases have been registered and over 20 people arrested.

One day before , Naharlagun PS team recovered 943 gms cannabis, arrested 1 person in Case No-85/21 u/s 20(b)(ii) NDPS Act.