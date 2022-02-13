Arunachal: Bakery training for SHGs concluded in Deomali

ADVERTISEMENT

DEOMALI- The Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) on Food processing of Bakery products for SHGs and rural women of Deomali, Tirap District concluded on Sunday, at training hall of Patkai Hills Welfare Society (PHWS), MLA colony, Deomali.

The programme was sponsored by the “National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD)” and executed by PHWS.

A total of 30 members from different SHGs formed by PHWS under NERCORMP of Deomali area has undergone the training on Bakery Products. SHGs were imparted trained on making various bakery products such as cakes, pastry, muffins, cupcakes, donuts, cookies etc. along with the proper method of packaging and selling it to the market. MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities by the SHG members.

DDM NABARD, Kamal Roy graces the valedictory event as Chief Guest and BDO Phephot Boham Martin as Guests of honour. Secretary, Seva Samithy Jaawang Lowangcha; Chief functionary, PHWS, Jasmine Shin along with other SHG members also attended the function.

Roy suggested SHGs to establish a bakery unit in Deomali with the help of credit support from banks. He also highlighted the Rural Mart support from NABARD which can facilitate marketing linkages for artisans – handicrafts for agro based products through setting up of retail outlets within the district. Further, DDM spoke about different developmental interventions of NABARD for upliftment of rural people of the state.

BDO Phephot Boham Martin congratulated trainees on successful completion of MEDP training and receiving certification from NABARD. Further, she advised trainees to develop entrepreneurship skill and strengthen women empowerment.

Secretary, Seva Samithy Jaawang Lowangcha said that, unemployment is a state of mind, because there is lot of scope available in rural areas for income generation activities. The local people must tap the opportunity for the progress.

Chief functionary, PHWS, Jasmine Shin explained how this training helped the Rural Women to get skilled in Bakery Products for micro enterprise development. This empowered rural women for better income and self-sustenance. She also emphasized the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socio–economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

Participants also shared their experience of the training and express gratitude to NABARD & PHWS for conducting such training to the remote part of the state. By staying at their home, they got the opportunity, to learn new things, for which earlier they have to go outside their state and incurred expenditure towards it.

The progromme ended with vote of thanks by a trainee Ms Neelam Tanti.