Arunachal: Awareness campaign on AKA conducted by BBK concludes  

PASIGHAT- The month long awareness campaign on Adi Kebang Ayon (AKA) organised by Bogum Bokang Kebang (BBK) East Siang unit successfully concluded at Mebo community hall today in which Dr. Egul Padung, founder and Principal of Doying Gumin College, Pasighat attended as resource person who shared his ideas and inputs having cultural and social values and dwelt at length about the AKA and its significance in the Adi society.

BBK East Siang unit had started the said campaign from 14th January last and the awareness campaign was conducted in all the circles and blocks in East Siang for the protection, preservation & uniform implementation of Adi Customary Laws.

The last day of awareness campaign concluded today at Mebo under Mebo Sub-Division and the programme was chaired by Mattek Megu, Gaon Burah of Mebo village. Awareness campaign’s aims and objectives was highlighted by Tadi Taying, President, BBK East Siang unit, and the keynote address to the gathering was presented by John Panyang, Convener, BBK East Siang unit.

All esteemed GBs/HGBs and executive members of ABK/BBK were facilitated with gifts by Jongge Yirang, DDSE, East Siang District. The general public of Mebo Banggo along with Okom Yosung, Secretary General, ABK (apex) including Women Wing leaders expressed their ideas, views and opinions. And a 11 members sub-committee for Mebo Banggo was also constituted for the next AKA amendment. Queries and confusion of the public were responded to and cleared by Taring Tabing, Chief Advisor, BBK (apex). Dr. Egul Padung also contributed an amount of Rs. 10,000/- to GBs and Women Self Help Groups of Mebo village.

The awareness campaign on AKA ended with vote of thanks from Tokram Ratan, village secretary of Mebo village and a traditional Adi ponung dance was also performed by the women group of Mebo village and the folklore for the ponung dance was recited by Edison Taloh, Vice-President, BBK, informed John Panyang, Convener BBK East Siang Unit.