Arunachal Assembly Polls: CM Pema Khandu elected unopposed

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu win uncontested from the Mukto Assembly constituency. Khandu is among 5 BJP candidates win Assembly election unopposed.

Opposition could not even field proper candidates against BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. Today was the last date for filing nomination.

Ratu Techi from Sagalee, Hage Appa from Ziro, also win their seats uncontested as no opposition candidates filing nominations before the deadline.

According to the latest update, a total of 5 candidates winning uncontested, including Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukom from Taliha, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing Assembly constituencies.

More Update awaited