Arunachal:  Assault  on EE PWD Longding condemned

LONGDING- The Recent attack and assault on a Senior PWD officer in his official residence in Longding is condemned by local people.

The incident took place on the evening of August 27 at around 6.40PM, Some assailants barged into the official residence of Executive engineer, PWD Longding division. The officer told that “the assailant demanded for the money from him as he resisted and did not agreed to pay any amount, they physically assaulted him and ransacked his house and forcefully took away cash from his residence.

The CBOs of the district also condemned the attack and urged strong action against the culprit. Showing solidarity, the entire Officers community has condemned the attack, they believe that such attack on the govt. officers paints a dark picture of the district and creates a fear psychosis in the minds of the officers.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in Longding PS under case no.35/21 US 394 IPC and a massive search operation is underway to nab the culprit.