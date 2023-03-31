Arunachal: Army help Villagers to revamp and beautify ‘Melong-Mua Lake’

WANGHOO- In a noble gesture, Indian Army helped the villagers to revamp and beautify the mesmerizing ‘Melong-Mua Lake’ situated at Wanghoo Village in West Kameng District under Mission Amrit Sarovar.

Simple yet in an impressive ceremony, the Indian Army handed over the completed work of the Lake to the villagers on Saturday. It took 46 days to complete the revamp & beautification work of the whole lake and its surroundings by the Indian Army.

While felicitating the Indian Army officials for the noble gesture toward the villagers, Yatang Chiduni-Gaon Buri-Wanghoo Village expressed gratitude to the Indian Army. Villagers of Wanghoo will be grateful to the Indian Army, indeed we villagers have the highest respect for our jawans who besides their regular duties always stand with the common people in every situation, added GB.

Appreciating the Indian Army, former General Secretary All Bugun Society (ABS) Yamchen Marphew informed that the said Lake is one of the most desired tourist spots of the west Kameng and when villagers approached the Indian Army to lend their hands in developing the location, they unconditionally expressed their willingness to extend their helping hands.

We also appealed to the state tourism department to confer their support to villagers in developing the Lake without disturbing nature.

Further, he also urged the visitors, not to litter on the premises of the Lake. Everyone is welcome in our village, provided they should avoid littering in an around the lake as well as in the village. This is everyone’s property and we all should protect it, added Marphew.

Col. SP Bishnoi, Subedar Major-Suraj Thapa, Lt.Col. Manish Shrestha, Lt. Col Pau Vaiphei and other Jawans as well as Yatang Chiduni-Gaon Buri-Wanghoo Village, Yangzin Murphew-Chairman,All Bugun Society, .Rekha Marphew-ZPM, Singchung Block, Sunita Murphew-Gram Chairperson, and others attended the event.

Wanghoo village is situated in West Kameng, 6 Km ahead of District Headquarter Bomdila.