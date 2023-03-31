Arunachal: Chukhu Bablu looses the Motion of No Confidence, Mrs Nabam Yakum, ZPM Parang declared new ZPC unopposed

YUPIA- Mrs Nabam Yakum, ZPM XIV – Parang Zilla Parishad Constituency has been elected unopposed as the new Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Papum Pare district, after a Motion of No Confidence by 11( eleven) ZPMs out of the 16 ZPMs i.e 2/3rd majority against sitting ZPC Chukhu Bablu was initiated on Friday .

The 11 sitting ZPMs had submitted a Motion of No Confidence to the ADC cum Member Secretary, Zilla Parishad on 15th March,2023 which had necessitated the Motion of No Confidence.

On request of the members of the house a secret ballot voting was conducted. Out of the 16 ZPMs, 11(eleven) voted for the Motion of No Confidence against Chukhu Bablu and 5 (five) voted against the Motion of No Confidence.

Consequently the proceedings for selection/election of new ZPC was initiated wherein Mrs Nabam Yakum, ZPM, XIV Parang was declared unopposed as Chairperson, Zilla Parishad, Papum Pare.

The entire process was held under the chairmanship of Tabang Bodung, ADC cum Member Secretary, Papum Pare Zilla Parishad.

On the other hand, immediately after over of the Motion of No Confidence, BJP expelled nine members of Papumpare Zilla Parishad for the period of six years for indulging of anti party activities and defying party whip during the Motion of No Confidence move against the Chukhu Bablu.

As a consequence of expulsion from the party the following ZPMs will no longer entitled to participate in any party activities or meeting, nor can they use the name & symbol of the Party for any purpose.

These expelled members are Nabam Tagi, ZPM, IX-Leporiang, Mrs Nabam Yakum, ZPM, XIV-Parang, Mrs Bamang Yayu, ZPM, IlI-Kimin, Hina Camdir Tok, ZPM, IV-Upper Balijan, Techi Niya, ZPM, XV-Silsanga, Mrs Tem Pika, ZPM, V-Lower Balijan, Mrs Nabam Yazer, ZPM, VIII-Mengio, Mrs Tai Sangte, ZPM, XVI-Kakoi and MRS Tem Yaba, ZPM, VI-Taraso.