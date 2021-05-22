Arunachal: AR Jawan Martyred, 2 others injured in an encounter with Terrorist

ITANAGAR: A fresh encounter broke out with unidentified terrorists in Arunachal Pradesh in which a trooper of the Assam Rifles paramilitary force was killed and two others were injured. As per reports, the terrorists are believed to be the members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Yung Aung) in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh., said a ANI report.

“One Assam Rifles jawan was martyred and two others injured in an encounter between security forces and militants at Longvi village under Nampong circle in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh,” Changlang Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav was quoted as saying by NDTV.

He further added that the injured jawans were airlifted and taken to the army hospital. However, the district chief added that the security forces have launched a massive counter-insurgency operation to flush out the terrorists from the area.

“A column of Assam Rifles was launched to carry out an operation around 9 AM. Suddenly, the soldiers came under heavy firing in which the jawan was martyred after receiving bullet injury,” a police source said.

The reports suggest that the encounter took place around 8 km from Longvi village under Nampong circle in Arunachal Pradesh. Various factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland have waged guerrilla war for six decades against the Central government.