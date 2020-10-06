Arunachal: APTOA, WSU condole demise of Tingkap Jamikham

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operator Association (APTOA), and Wancho Students’ Union ( WSU ) condoled the demise of Tingkap Jamikham, who breathed his last at a govt hospital in Itanagar yesterday evening. He was there in ventilation since 29th of September .

Late Jamikham was serving as Junior Engineer at Hydro Power Department, and was also a former president of Wancho Students’ Union ( WSU ).

Before joining as JE, he was an active member of APTOA, and immensely contributed a lot for growth of tourism industry in the state particularly in the Eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

We the members of APTOA express our deepest condolence over his death and prayed almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss at this grief hour.

In a condolence message WSU president Pongngoi Joham said that " The unfortunate demise of Late Tingkap Jamikham has come as a shock to all of us. Soft spoken and generous nature, Jamikham was loved by everyone.

He will be always remembered as a true leader who fought for the improvement of education scenario and up liftmen of socio economic life of Wancho community . We will surely miss the presence of a truly lovable and kind leader in him, said Joham .