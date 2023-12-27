Arunachal: APSLSA organises Legal Awareness Program at Ziro

ITANAGAR/ ZIRO- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and District Administration, Lower Subansiri, Ziro organized a comprehensive legal awareness program at Abotani Hall, Ziro, Lower Subansiri District.

The program witnessed active participation from over 300 members, including Gaon Burahs/Burihs, APWWS, Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ), SHG, and the general public. The initiative aimed to impart valuable legal knowledge, ensuring citizens are well-informed about their legal rights, entitlement and the availability of free legal services. Participants were sensitized on various topics, on fundamental rights, dispute resolution mechanisms, NALSA-mandated schemes, and Govt. welfare program.

The program was graced by Justice Suman Shyam, Judge, Gauhati High Court, who recently assumed the role of Executive Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh SLSA, Justice Devashis Baruah, Justice Budi Habung, Judges of Gauhati High Court and Hage Khoda Shalla, IAS (Rtd.), President of Tanii Supun Dukun, Ziro.

The Executive Chairman, APSLSA Justice Suman Shyam dwelt at length about the provision of free legal services provided under Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 for the poor and marginalized sections of the society specially women and Children. He highlighted the importance of community members participating in and benefiting from government initiatives. His insightful remarks served to enhance the participants’ understanding of their legal entitlements and the integral role played by community leaders in the administration of justice.

The Justice Devashis Baruah apprised the gathering about the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism and advised the needy poor people to avail the benefit from various welfare schemes implemented by the legal services institution in the State.

The Justice Budi Habung, apprised the role and functions of Legal Services Institution and the provisions like free legal services available to the citizens at all level of legal services institution. He also underscored the pivotal role, power and function of Gaon Burahs/Burihs in the customary court under Assam Frontier Regulation Act, 1945 and functioning as customary court under Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act 2021. He earnestly appealed APSLSA, the need of organizing legal awareness and training programs for the Gaon Burahs/Burihs, to enhance their knowledge and capabilities. Also appealed AWAZ, Mother NGO to work hand in hand with police in controlling drug menace in the region.

Hage Khoda Shalla expressed his gratitude for the visit of the three Justice to Ziro for creating legal awareness, acknowledging their sincere efforts to enlighten the people of Ziro.

Resource Person Adv. Sum V. Darang enlightened the general public on Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), issues related to Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace, and the implications of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Adv. Kani Nada Maling Resource Person provided in-depth insights into laws concerning Domestic Violence, emphasizing the significance of understanding and addressing issues within domestic settings. Furthermore, she elucidated the importance of Marriage Registration and Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2011.

Adv Taying Nega sensitized the audience and provided valuable insights into various schemes initiated by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Govt. welfare programs implemented across various departments in the State of Arunachal Pradesh like Senior Citizens Scheme, the Rights of Disabled Persons and the Disaster Victims through the Legal Services Authority.

The program benefited significantly from the expertise of Guest and Resource Persons, contributing to its objective of creating legal awareness by facilitating community access to legal services. Their expertise added significant value to the program’s objective of spreading legal awareness among the attendees.

The Member Secretary, APSLSA Mr. Yomge Ado, while welcoming all, urged the participants to share the knowledge and information acquired from the awareness program among entire public of Ziro.