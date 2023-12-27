Arunachal: Union Minister Darshana Jardosh Attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Lumla

LUMLA- Union Minister of State for Railways and Textile, Darshana Jardosh, graced the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Kharsot Gram Panchayat in Lunma Subdivision. The event saw the presence of Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu, ZPM Thutan Gombu, I/C Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Khandu, Addl DC Lumla Lobsang Wangchu Bapu, DNO Tsetan Droima, alongside other officials and public leaders.

Addressing the villagers, MoS Darshana Jardosh expressed her delight at the considerable turnout. She emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering women. Praising Lumla as the first constituency of the state assembly, she commended its residents for their significant contributions.

Highlighting the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission, she noted its saturation in the district. MoS Jardosh mentioned the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’s reach, covering over 150,000 villages. She also acknowledged the IEC van’s role in spreading awareness about various government welfare schemes among citizens. She expressed satisfaction that even those residing in the remote border areas of Indo-Tibet and Indo-Bhutan are benefiting from these initiatives.

MLA Lumla, Tsering Lhamu, extended a warm welcome to Union MoS Darshana Jardosh in Lungla. She commended the rapid development pace under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dynamic leadership, aiming to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Emphasizing collective efforts towards national progress, she thanked the Union government for its special focus on border region residents. MLA Lumla specifically appreciated advancements in roads, education, and healthcare sectors by both state and central governments.

Prior to this, Union MoS, MLA Lumla, and villagers participated in an online address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event showcased beneficiaries sharing their stories, under Meri Kahani Meri Zubani, while the youth presented vibrant cultural programs.