Arunachal

Arunachal: APSCW conducts legal awareness programme at Parang

January 18, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: APSCW conducts legal awareness programme at Parang

PARANG:  Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women ( APSCW )  in coordination with  local administration Sagalee Sub-Division  and APWWS Parang Unit conducted one day legal awareness programme at Parang circle today to provide  legal awareness to empower women and girls and to enable them to know their legal  rights and its benefits.

The APSCW team lead by Chairperson APSCW  Radhilu Chai Techi was accorded rousing welcome by the APWWS unit Sagalee and Parang and GBs. The team  interacted with women folk of Parang circle and gave awareness on various issues pertaining to women empowerment  and various privileges under legal system.

Addressing a gatherings at Community hall of Govt Sec School Parang Ms Chai  spoke on length on gender equality,  women empowerment  and  advantages of giving  better education to girl child.

Resource persons on the occasion Smti Techi Hunmai spoke on Domestic Violence and Polygamy, Adv. Karmo Chatton on Compulsory registration of marriage and free legal aid, Miss Toko Chichi, Block Manager ARSLM Sagalee  on Skill development and various scheme of Govt for women by, Dr. Nabam Lata Techi MO Parang PHC on Mental Health and Drug abuse and Alcoholism and  Meaning of SHG by Smti Hoksum Ori, Member Secretary APSCW.

Smti Nabam Yalla, APWWS president Parang Unit and Smti Gollo Putung Nabam, President APWWS Branch Sagalee also spoke on the occasion and thanked APSCW team for their untiring  efforts towards women emancipation and empowering women through legal awareness.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
January 18, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button