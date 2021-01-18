Arunachal: Papum Pare police arrested 3 miscreants involved in Raik Village attack

ITANAGAR: The Papum Pare Police team under the supervision of SP Dr Neelam Nega and led by DySP Bomken Basar, SI Sushant Saurabh Jha, SI Niri Rama, SI Joram Takap and team with support from OC PS Bomdila Inspector Krishnendu Dev have arrested three miscreants involved in damage and assault at Raik village under Leporiang circle in Paumpare (Rural) district from Bomdila in an operation that was undertaken at wee hours on Monday morning.

As per the FIR registered at the Sagalee police station by Nabam Gunia it was alleged that one Sonam Tagio and 15 others assaulted him and three others – Nabam Tachuk, Nabam Tania and Nabam Merch – on 14/01/2021 at around 2340 hours where Tania is reportedly undergoing treatment at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

Given the sensitivity of the matter SP Papumpare formed a special team to solve the case. The said police team had identified all the miscreants involved in the case and through electronic and human surveillance found out that after committing the crime said miscreants around 15 to 20 in numbers had scattered all throughout the state.

One such group being led by Ashi Tallo, one of prime accused persons along with Rali Londa both of whom are residents of Bameng Circle in East Kameng District and Taching Tagio, of Bana were found to be staying at Bomdila.

Accordingly Bomdila Police team was informed and OC PS Bomdila arrested the miscreants instantly. From there possession one of the cars used by the miscreants to commit the crimes was also seized informed SP.

SP Papumpare while congratulating his team and Bomdila Police Team for their efforts informed that more arrests are to follow in the case and the prime accused would also be arrested soon.

He also thanked his counterpart SP East Kameng Sumit Kumar Jha and his team for their valuable support in the case. He further reiterated that Arunachal Police have zero tolerance towards acts of violence and they would leave no stone unturned to bring all perpetrators to justice. He also appealed to all stakeholders to have faith in police and administration to ensure peace in the region and not take law and order into hand.