Arunachal: APMCC and APCC conduct Nari Nyay Andolan in Pasighat

PASIGHAT – ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Arunachal Pradesh Mihila Congress Committee (APMCC) and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee today conducted a Nari Nyay Andolan programme at Siang Guest house here at Pasighat, demanding implementation of the 33% women reservation.

Addressing the women groups from various blocks of East Siang district, APMCC President, Chuku Nachi and APCC Vice-President, Toko Mina said that the ruling BJP governments both in the state and at the centre are not having genuine concern for the welfare of the women.

They also spoke about the 33% women reservation bill that was passed by the government but yet not implemented. Also they raised concerns about poor women safety, inadequate representation of women in the state assembly and parliamentary elections, job issues for women due to inflammation and many others.

“ The 33% women reservation bill passed in the parliament is yet to be implemented by the government. What is the actual reason behind delay in implementation of the bill in the last simultaneous parliamentary and assembly election here in the state? If the same was not implemented in the recent election in Arunachal Pradesh, the same can be implemented in the other state assembly elections who are going for poll soon”, said Chuku Nachi.

Also Read- Cabinet Approves Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000

While on the part of Toko Mina from APCC, she said that the census of OBC/ST are not yet held by the government, they are yet to check on the Nari Atyachar, failing to implement Mahalaxi Yojana for women, women benefits in ASHA, MGNREGA schemes etc.

“In our state 300 cases of rape are pending, 700 cases of domestic violence cases are pending, 200 cases of POCSO are there to be action taken. Yet the state government is failing to address these serious cases on women though the BJP government is beating the drum of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao”, added Toko Mina.

The Nari Nyay Andolan programme was presided over by Allen Perme, President, District Congress Committee, East Siang District. While Yane Dai, President, District Mahila Congress highlighted the importance of today’s gathering whose purpose was to strengthen the Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Cabinet decides to amend APSSB Rules 2018

Meanwhile, four Councilors from Pasighat Municipal Council attending the programme also raised their deep concern over the negligence of the BJP ruled state government for undermining the demand and appeal of the 2/3 majority of the councilors for no confidence motion against the Chief Councilor. Rebeca Panyang Megu, Dy. Councillors of PMC sought the help and support of the APCC and APMCC in taking up the concern of the councilors.

“Out of 8 councilors, 6 of us have joined Congress leaving only 2 in the BJP camp. Yet BJP councilors are holding the PMC Chief post despite our initiating no confidence motion against the incumbent Chief Councilor. There is clear indication from the government and local MLAs putting pressure on district administration to delay and defer the no confidence motion against the PMC chief councilor, and such an act from the government is completely undemocratic”, said Megu.

Also Read- Cabinet approves 24 Action points a part of the “Reforms 3.0” journey

DCC President, Allen Perme also termed this act of the government as murder of democracy which needs to be fought back and exposed before the public. However, the matter has now been said to be moved in the court and what the court rules on the issue is to be waited and watched.

The andolan was attended by State President, APMCC, Chuku Nachi, State Vice-President, APCC, Toko Mina besides other APMCC, DMCC and CMCC office bearers from East Kameng, Itanagar etc including DMCC East Siang District, Yane Dai, DCC President, Allen Perme and Pasighat Municipal Councilors.