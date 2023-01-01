ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APLS member and Poet Linwang Tochu Passes Away

He was just 32 years old and wrote many poems and was planning to publish his poetry book.

January 1, 2023
ITANAGAR- One of the active members of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS)  and a promising poet Linwang Tochu passed away last night at Khonsa after his prolonged illness. He was just 32 years old and wrote many poems and was planning to publish his poetry book.

Late Tochu was also associated with many social and cultural organisations of Tirap district. On 6th of December 2022 only his poetry video “ Labor of Love” was displayed during a Literary programme organised by Tirap unit of APLS.

He was working as PRT at Primary school Lamsa Village of Tirap district and left behind his mother, father,younger sister & younger brother. APLS President Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and General Secretary Mukul Pathak condoled his untimely demise and prayed to the Almighty for his eternal peace.

APLS, Tirap unit also condoled his untimely death.

