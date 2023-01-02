Arunachal: NIMAS Team completes first 7 Sisters Expedition, Creates two national records

ITANAGAR- The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) expedition team has become the first of its kind to not just explore all the seven states of Northeast (NE) India and also sets a record for being the first to touch the highest point of each state of NE.

Initiated as part of the celebration of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” the NIMAS team has become the first-ever team to Cycle in all 7 NE states covering approx 1098 km. Also, it is the first-ever Team to do Mountaineering & Cycling in all 7 NE states simultaneously.

Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM** said, “Last 15 days were challenging and touching all 7 states was not butter walk as the team passed through approx 5000 Km which included the challenging and treacherous terrain of different places. Intoto, Team did approx 200 km of Trekking, more than 1098 km of cycling & approx 4000 km of road journey.”

“With these achievements NIMAS wrap-ups the year 2022. In doing so, Two new national records have been forged. Now, it’s time to further explore the Northeast & its untapped adventure tourism potential.” Colonel Jamwal is the Director of the Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh-based NIMAS and was the team leader of the 7 State expedition.”

During this long expedition, we travelled through the remote areas of the beautiful NE regions, promoted the “Fit India Movement” and also acquainted with people in the Northeastern States, Colonel Jamwal added.

The highest point to which the team traversed includes in :-

Arunachal Pradesh- Mt Gorichen- 6509M Nagald- Mt Saramati- 3842M Manipur- Mt Iso- 2994M Assam Mt Tumjang-1862M Mizoram- Mt phawngpui(Blue Mountain) 2158M Tripura- Mt Beltingchhip -916M, and Meghalaya- Shillong Peak- 1525M

The team used roads to far-flung areas which the government is constructing to connect all the remote locations of the states. The team also interacted with Locals and made them aware of NIMAS, and adventure tourism and informed the people about the importance of Nimas in their future development in the field of adventure.