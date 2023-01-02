Arunachal: Chowna Mein urges people to make good use of social media platform

NAMSAI- Wishing the people on the New Year, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein urged the people to make good use of social media platform citing that Information Technology is a boon for transparency and disseminating information in a faster way.

He was addressing a Development Meeting at Shapawng Yawng Manau Ground, Namgo Village including all the interior Singpho villages of the area under Chongkham Assembly Constituency namely, Emphum, Inchu, Insa, Tingwa, Lungka, Embong and Munglang today to take stock of the developmental activities.

Highlighting major achievements of the year 2022, he said that the long felt needs of Chongkham Assembly Constituency for independent ADC Headquarters at Chongkham and Wakro Sub-Division has been fulfilled by the State govt along with other infrastructure developments in the area.

He said that 2022 was a great year for Arunachal Pradesh, as we have got our own Airport in the State capital besides make civil airports operational at Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro. He thanked the Modi Govt for making travelling by aeroplane possible even for the common men by introducing affordable flight under UDAN scheme.

He further informed that many big projects like Frontier Highway worth Rs 44000 Cr for Arunachal Pradesh have been approved by Govt of India and expressed hope that many more big projects will be coming to Arunachal in this year.

He asserted that agriculture is a labour-intensive activity and urged the Department of Agriculture to bring-in mechanization of agricultural practices in order to make it self-reliant and sustainable.

He further stated that third language were introduced to preserve and promote the local dialogue/languages and urged the Deputy Commissioner to devise a mechanism for monitoring teaching of third language in the schools by the teachers appointed for the purpose on monthly basis in order to ensure that the third language is actually taught in the classes.

Responding to the memorandum submitted by the Gram Panchayat Chairpersons of 16th Emphum, 17th Munglang and 18th Insa Gram Panchayat Segments, he assured to look into their grievances on priority basis. He, however, said that development of Shapawng Yawng Manau Ground at Namgo Village with boundary wall and Playground will be taken up on priority.

On the demand made by the villagers to resolve the district boundary between Namsai, Changlang and Lohit, he said to resolve it amicably by conducting joint survey by the district administrations and villagers.

ZPM Chongkham, Gram Panchayat Chairpersons, Gaon Burahs and Youth Leaders also spoke about the developmental requirements of the villages and lauded the Deputy Chief Minister and his predecessor for bringing road connectivity, water supply and electricity to the interior villages.

Among others, DC Namsai, C R Khampa, ZPC Namsai, Urmila Mancheykhun, BJP President, Sujana Namchoom, ZPM Chongkham, Chau Jenia Namchoom, HoDs and Panchayat/Public Leaders also attended the meeting.