Arunachal

No one would be spared if found involved in APPSC question paper leak case: Rijiju

Special investigation cell (vigilance) arrested Three more Govt. officials on Tuesday taking total number of arrests made in APPSC Fiasco has gone up to 37.

December 30, 2022
ITANAGAR-  The Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that no one would be spared if found involved in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak case.

Responding to questions from reporters at Naharlagun, near here, the Union Law minister who represents Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha said, “Investigation should be done strictly against those involved in the job scam which is most distressing for all of us as APPSC is an autonomous body and those working in it should re-think about it and its ongoing chaos.” “I had already spoken to the chief minister after the incident was reported to me and suggested that all the members of the Commission should be held responsible for breaching public trust,” Rijiju said.

The union minister said no one should influence the investigation process. “Let the investigation agency work freely,” Rijiju asserted and added that no one should be spared if found involved in the scam.

Meanwhile, the special investigation cell (vigilance) arrested Three more Govt. officials on Tuesday  taking total number of arrests made in APPSC Fiasco has gone up to 37.  SIC(V) SP Anant Mittal said in an official press release.

Those arrested Govt Officials are, HDO Matin Yaying, TGT Mrs Obur Jerang, and one Haggung Yaying. All are arrested in Both were arrested in SIC(VIG) PS case No. 12/2022 U/S 120(B)/420/406/409 IPC R/W Scc.7/8/13(2) PC Act, 1988, (Pertaining to question paper leakage in APPSCCE-2017 & other examinations), said Anant Mittal, SP, SIC(Vig).

The alleged paper leak case came to light after a candidate filed a police complaint. More than 400 candidates had appeared for the examination held on August 26 and 27.

December 30, 2022
