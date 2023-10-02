Arunachal: APCSU organsies Winter Football Tournament at Diyun

DIYUN- The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU) organised a grand opening of the 2nd Edition Winter Football Tournament at Diyun, Arunachal Pradesh, starting today the October 2, 2023. This eagerly awaited sporting extravaganza is set to captivate audiences with the participation of 24 teams, including 17 Men’s teams and 7 Girls’ teams from Changlang and other adjoining districts.

The Inaugural ceremony, graced by Doni Nich (Chairman IT & E-governance, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh) as Chief Guest , Col. Vivek Tripathi (SM, Assam Rifles) as Guest of Honour, Major Abbash (Assam Rifles, Dumba Camp), CBOs representatives, esteemed Principals, Headmasters, and School In-charges from Diyun Circle, has kick off this remarkable event.

Speaking at the event, Col. Vivek Tripathi (SM, Assam Rifles) wishing all the teams said that Assam Rifles are just a call away in need and would be ruthless to deal with the promoters and consumers of drugs in the area.

The APCSU Winter Football Tournament is not just about sports; it’s a testament to our commitment to engage and inspire young athletes in the Diyun region and neighboring areas. The tournament was aimed to steer youth away from the potential dangers of substances like drugs, alcohol, and opium, emphasizing the message “SAY NO TO DRUGS.”

Attending the event, the President of APCSU’ Drishya Muni Chakma said, “this event will not only foster a profound sense of community and healthy competition but also make a significant contribution to the ongoing battle against substance abuse.

This tournament will serve as a platform to promote unity among diverse communities in Diyun and adjacent blocks/districts. The inclusion of women and female football enthusiasts and players in this edition will add a unique dimension, showcasing their exceptional talent.”

The Chariman of Organizing Committee Sukko Chakma said that, “the success of 1st Winter Football Tournament was a source of inspiration, and the union is determined to make the 2nd Edition even more remarkable.”