Arunachal: AMBK distributes 2nd phase flood relief of Rs. 1.5 lakh to flood affected villages

Pasighat- While continuing with their good work of relief distribution efforts to flood affected people of Adi and Mishing communities of both Arunachal and Assam, the Adi Mishing Baane Kebang (AMBK) on Friday handed over a cash assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakh to the Gaon Burah and village representatives of Namsing village at Namsing community hall.

While briefing about the relief distribution from the initiative of AMBK, Okom Yosung, Secretary General, AMBK said that this second phase flood relief distribution is done for the flood affected villages of Namsing, Sigar, Borguli and Seram under Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh where hundreds and thousands hectares of agricultural lands, crops and even village settlements were washes away by the Mighty Siang River.

The cash relief amount was received by Gaon Burah, Namsing village, Duleshwar Pangging who opined hope that the relief assistance would be useful in constructing local and traditional flood control structures to minimize soil erosion before a permanent and major flood control project comes up. Ealier in the first phase flood relief works, the team AMBK had distributed relief assistance of Rice and cash money at various affected villages under Dhemaji district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the team AMBK has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu through Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat while demanding immediate funding for construction of School Infrastructures at Sigar Village, with provisions for a mini-stadium for SigarVillage, immediate assessment of loss in terms of land and agriculture and thereby provide relief and compensation to the Villages of Sigar, Raling, Motum, Kiyit, Borguli, Seram, Namsing, Mer and Gadum.

The AMBK also placed a demand for Mega flood protection cum road project along the Siang river bank (from Sigar to Mer village) and sought assistance of Rs. 200 Crores from the National Disaster Management Authority of the government of India. AMBK has also appealed CM to grant adequate fund from the State Government for rebuilding the Mebo-Dhola Road with a new alignment as this oldest road have been snapped at various points.