Arunachal: Ojing Tasing flags off sanitation vehicles

Pasighat- The 7 numbers of sanitation vehicles were flagged off by Ojing Tasing, MLA 35th Pangin-Boleng at Boleng on Saturday in the presence of Siang District Dy. Commissioner, Rajeev Takuk, HoDs and public leaders which were meant for sanitation and cleanliness of the Boleng-Pangin township areas etc.

While flagging off the vehicles Tasing appreciated the efforts put in by the district administration and UD and Housing department in keeping the township cleaned. He also urged upon the public to give unstinted cooperation in the management of municipal solid waste in the town.

On the part of Rajeev Takuk, Deputy Commissioner, requested that all the households of the town should do their part by segregating the waste at household level for easy collection, transportation, treatment and disposal in scientific and environmental friendly manner.

Meanwhile, the concern department Executive Engineer, UD & Housing, Division-Boleng, Er. Sonkali Sonam informed the gathering that the scientific landfill site-cum- material recovery Facility (MRF) will soon come up in both Boleng and Pangin town which will lead to substantial improvement in the management of municipal solid waste in the twin towns.

He also informed that all the ground works such as baseline survey, acquisition of land for landfill site-cum-MRF, training of officers and sanitary assistant, door to door awareness campaign for segregation of waste at household level etc. are either completed or being done systematically to carry out the waste management in a scientific way.

Er. Sonam also assured that with the increased attention being given by the state government toward solid waste management, there will be substantial improvement in the management of municipal solid waste in the twin towns of Boleng and Pangin.