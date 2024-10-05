Arunachal: 62nd Walong Day celebration set to unfold with grandeur and reverence

WALONG- Indian Army is all set to commemorate the 62nd Walong Day with a series of grand events, paying homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought valiantly during the Battle of Walong in the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

The celebrations are set to begin on 17 October 2024 with a solemn opening ceremony and wreath-laying at the Walong War Memorial, the place of remembrance of the brave hearts who laid down their lives defending our motherland.

The 62nd Walong Day will be a tribute to the past and a vibrant celebration of gallant spirit of the Indian Army.

The meticulously planned month-long events are designed to commemorate the past, engage local communities and promote nation building.

The celebrations include battlefield treks, car rally, medical and veterinary camps, adventure treks, cycle and motorcycle expedition and a Half Marathon finishing at Walong.

Also Read- Daporijo Assembly Constituency is at the top in BJP Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024

Each event symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and its dedication to keep the memory of the fallen heroes alive.

Battle of Walong stands as a testament to the sheer bravery, dedication and an unwavering spirit of the Indian Army soldiers.

Facing severe logistical challenges in the harsh terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, soldiers of the 6 KUMAON, 4 SIKH, 2/8 Gorkha Rifles, 3/3 Gorkha Rifles and 4 DOGRA fought with unparalleled gallantry, making the enemy pay dearly for every inch of ground.

Also Read- Govt school headmaster held for sexually harassing girl students

Their courage, even in the face of overwhelming odds, remains etched in the annals of Indian military history.

The upcoming events reflect the commitment of Army to remember the sacrifices of the past and also to engage with the local communities, fostering a spirit of unity, resilience, and patriotism.

As the celebrations unfold, the Army invites everyone to gear up and join them with renewed ‘josh’ to celebrate and honour the legacy of those who made the supreme sacrifice.

The 62nd Walong Day promises to be a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of Walong, ensuring that their stories of bravery continue to inspire the nation.