ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 2 Army officers killed in Bomdila chopper crash; court of inquiry ordered

The deceased have been identified as Lt Col. VVVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A.

Last Updated: March 16, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: 2 Army officers killed in Bomdila chopper crash

BOMDILA-  Two Indian Army officers, a pilot and a co-pilot, were killed after an army helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Bomdila on Thursday, army officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Lt Col. VVVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A.

“With regret, we inform that the pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter, lost their lives in the accident,” said Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, public relations officer, defence, Guwahati.

Lt Rawat said that soon after knowing of the incident, the army launched five search parties comprising the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP). The wreckage of the aircraft was found near Banglajaap village, east of Mandala, he added.

Related Articles

#LtGenRPKalita #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks offer tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Lt Col VVB Reddy & Maj Jayanth A, in the line of duty at Mandala, #ArunachalPradesh while carrying out operational flying of Cheetah Helicopter. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved families, tweeted Eastern Command.

Meanwhile, according to army officials, a court of inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident.

According to an army release, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter, flying an operational sortie near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh, was reported to have lost contact with air traffic control (ATC) on Thursday morning around 9.15am.

In October last year, an Indian army helicopter crashed in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh killing all five personnel on board.

According to the army, the helicopter HAL Rudra, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), was on a regular sortie after taking off from Likabali in the Lower Siang district when it crashed in a remote area with thick tree cover.

Tags
Last Updated: March 16, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: MMT Organised Lossar function at Bum la LAC in Tawang

Arunachal: MMT Organised Lossar function at Bum la LAC near Tawang

Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates new infrastructure of RKMS at Lumdung

Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates new infrastructure of RKMS at Lumdung

Arunachal Assembly passes budget for 2023-24 by voice votes

Arunachal Assembly passes budget for 2023-24 by voice votes

Itanagar: IMC imposed penalties for littering in public places

Itanagar: IMC imposed penalties for littering in public places

Arunachal: APSBSAP kickstarts District level consultative prog.

Arunachal: APSBSAP kickstarts District level consultative prog.

Arunachal: Blankets distributed to nuns of Singsur Ani gonpa of Lhou village

Arunachal: Blankets distributed to nuns of Singsur Ani gonpa of Lhou village

Arunachal: Appointment of APPSC chairman, members cancelled, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Appointment of APPSC chairman, members cancelled, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes 3 bills

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes 3 bills

Arunachal: Seva Aapke dwar camp held at Zemithang

Arunachal: Seva Aapke dwar camp held at Zemithang

Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebrated by WCD

Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebrated by WCD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button