Arunachal: 108 Ambulance Saves Tourist After Cliff Accident

WAKKA( Longding district )- A timely response by the 108 emergency ambulance service operated by EMRI Green Health Services helped save the life of a critically injured tourist following a road accident near Wakka in Longding district on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 pm when a couple from Assam was returning from Wakka via Ngissa Village Road on a motorcycle. According to officials, a speeding vehicle overtook them on the narrow road, causing the rider to lose control. Both riders fell into a nearby cliff.

At the time the emergency call was received, the 108 ambulance team from Wakka (AR182266) was completing another emergency case involving a pregnant woman. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) successfully assisted in the delivery of a baby inside the ambulance while en route from PHC Wakka to District Hospital Longding.

After completing the maternity emergency, the ambulance team proceeded towards the accident site from Longding and reached the location within 45 minutes, covering a distance of nearly 40 kilometres. With assistance from local residents and police personnel, the victims were rescued from the cliff.

Officials said the male victim sustained no serious injuries after getting entangled in a tree during the fall. However, the female victim suffered critical injuries, including a severe head injury with heavy blood loss and fractures to the upper arm and both lower limbs.

Emergency Medical Technician Pungso Dokkam and ambulance pilot Bolam Wangsu initiated immediate pre-hospital care. The EMT conducted a rapid assessment of airway, breathing and circulation (ABC), immobilised the fractures, administered intravenous fluids, and continuously monitored the patient’s vital signs, which were checked every five minutes during transit. The patient was semi-conscious at the time of rescue.

Due to the timely medical intervention and continuous monitoring, the patient was stabilised and safely handed over to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, for advanced treatment.

Officials commended the dedication of the EMRI Green Health Services team, noting that the 108 ambulance service operates round-the-clock, providing free emergency medical transport across Arunachal Pradesh.

The 108 emergency ambulance service was launched in Arunachal Pradesh on June 21, 2021, by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Since its inception, the service has assisted more than 35,000 beneficiaries across the state.