Arunachal

He urged party workers to work for the poor and downtrodden.

AAP To Contest Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections In Arunachal Pradesh In 2024

ITANAGAR-   The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh next year, said party national secretary (organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak in New Delhi on Sunday.

Chairing a meeting of AAP’s Arunachal Pradesh unit, Dr Sandeep Pathak suggested strengthening the party organisation and connecting with the masses. He urged party workers to work for the poor and downtrodden.

Replying to Arunachal unit general secretary Toko Nikam’s request, Dr Sandeep Pathak said the party will hold a mass rally in the state.

The Arunachal unit AAP president Yamra Taya highlighted the prevailing situation in the state.

He outlined the major policies of the party which include repeal of Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (APUAPA), solution to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak issue, providing free water, electricity, education and health to all.

