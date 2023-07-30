ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: PKWS felicitates meritorious students and achievers on its annual academic excellence award ceremony

Last Updated: July 30, 2023
2 minutes read
Arunachal: PKWS felicitates meritorious students and achievers

PASIGHAT  ( By – Maksam Tayeng )-  As a part of their continued effort to motivate and encourage meritorious students and achievers in various academic classes and fields, the Perme Kening Welfare Society (PKWS) today felicitated total of 16 students in its annual excellence award ceremony held at Giidi Notko here at Pasighat.

Top -3 students each from Class V ( Temge Perme, 92.2% from Sri Sri Vidya Mandir, Pasighat, Ms Misu Perme, 84.75% from Ngargo Elementary Academy, Mebo and Minggam Perme, 81% from Siang Valley Academy, Pasighat) and VIII (Ms Mumlung Perme, 90.8% from VKV, Lohit, Ms Teresa Perme, 88.16% from Govt. Sec. School Gandhi, Pasighat and Ms Bina Perme, 82.8% from Ngargo Elementary Academy, Mebo).

Top-2 from class IX (Ms Oming Perme, 82.8% from VKV Tafrogam, Lohit and Ms Kayang Kening, 82.4% from KGBV Kiyit). Top-3 from class X (Shri Aninani Yike Perme, 84.4% from JNV Roing, Ms Gemang Perme, 83.8% from VKV Tafrogam and Ms Pune Perme, 82.6% from JNV Bordumsa). \

Top-2 each from class-XI (Ms Lily Perme, Science, 78.6% from Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Mebo and Ms Aido Perme, Science, 76.4% from Siang Model Hr. Sec. School, Pasighat and XII ( Kamin Perme, Commerce, 84.6% from VKV, Nirjuli and Ms Ponung Perme, Science, 83.6% from SAI Vikash Vidya Niketan Kotoky Para, Guwahati and one toper from NEET ( Lenmin Perme, 469 marks) were felicitated today by the head and senior members of of PKWS clans.

The annual academic excellence award ceremony was graced by Er. Anong Perme, retired Chief Engineer as Chief Guest and Smt Oli Perme, ADC (HQ), Pasighat as Guest of Honour amidst the presence of Smt Miti Megu Perme, Secretary Education PKWS-cum-Chairperson Annual Academic Excellence Award, Mutsem Perme, President, PKWS, Litem Perme, Secy. General PKWS, resource persons, Er. Nangkong Perme, SE (Power), Mohonto Pangging Pao, Group Captain retired and other senior citizen and office bearers of PKWS. While Rapang Perme, President, PKWS Pasighat block ended the award ceremony with his vote of thanks.

Later after the ceremony, the PKWS team led by Miti Megu Perme, Rapang Perme and Tabit Perme given a token gift of Rs. 5000 with eatables to the children of Humane Academy, Child Care, Orphanage at Yapgo, Pasighat, informed, Bapir Perme, President, PKWS Youth Wing.

