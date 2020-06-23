Itanagar- BJP capital unit commemorate death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, organised Blood Donation camp

Itanagar- The BJP workers on Tuesday remembered the founder of Jan Sangh and social reformer Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary. In honour of its party founder, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukerjee and on the occasion of his 67th death anniversary, the Bharatiya Janata party ( BJP) Capital district Itanagar led by it’s president Tarh Soping organized a blood donation camp at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital on Tuesday. During the drive, 15 units of blood were donated by BJP capital district workers.

Former BJP State President, Tai Tagak and BJP State secretary, Taring Tiri , were also present during the programme and thanked the volunteers for donating blood which will come in the way of saving someone’s life one day. They also thanked the RK Mission Hospital for assisting them in the donation camp.

Meanwhile later in the afternoon the BJP Capital District office bearers also paid floral tribute to the founder of Jan Sangh, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, on his 67th death anniversary at the Capital district BJP office here on Tuesday.

Watch Video