Cooperate in execution of TAH project in Kra Daadi- AKDDSU

Itanagar

All Kra Daadi district students union (AKDDSU) appeal all the stakeholders to cooperate the district administration and support the executing agency of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) from Joram to Koloriang for early completion.

Referring to the Order of Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner of January 30 wherein the district administration has directed the private individuals who has received the compensation to get their structure demolished of their own within Right of Way (ROW) from Yapap-Hogu to Meer boundary within a period of thirty days failing which the district administration will carry out eviction is a welcome step and the land owners or the private individuals need to support it.

Construction of road is a common development and in the greater interest and the development of the district. The union in a press release said.

We appeal all the denizens of Kra Daadi district to cooperate with executing agency in order to early completion of TAH project which would be beneficial to thousands of people living in Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey district. The release said.