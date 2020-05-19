Arunachal: TCLNSU of RGU condemns Longding firing incident

Itanagar- The student union of Tirap, Changlang, Longding and Namsai (TCLNSU) of Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) is abysmally aggrieved by the horrific incident that happened at Pumao village under Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh on 16th of May, 2020, where an innocent 60 years old man was killed by the 19th Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army and leaving another 6 people sustain bullet injury, said a press statement issued by the union .

In the statement ” The union taking note of all the available empirical and anecdotal news from reliable agencies condemns in its strongest of terms such reprehensible act resorted by the Indian Army under the guise of protecting the people”.

Such barbaric incident is very unfortunate and a big blunt to the name of the otherwise magnanimous Indian Army. The incident also further adds another score to the streak of violations and miss-use of the special power given to the army under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA),1958, said the press release.

Further the press release said “The union further vehemently denounces the lame statement made by the Indian Army to cover up their shameful deed by spreading fabricated version of the incident. The union calls it a mere attempt to wash its bloody hands and the entire statement is a sheet of lies and fabrication. Such action perpetrated by the Indian Army is an act of genocide and the government must take full cognizance of its development”.

The union demands that all the personnel involved in the incident should be tied under whatever appropriate judicial system offered by the constitution of India in the earliest of time and stern punishment should be awarded to be a reference point for the future.

The union also wants to highlight the plight suffered by the innocent people of TCL region that, for decades the people of the said region has been a sorry victim battered between the evil veins of various insurgency groups and the atrocious and inhumane treatment under the hands of the Indian Army who otherwise is meant to be the saving grace of the people.

The union strongly urges the state and the central government to immediately intervene in the matter and find peaceful solutions so that lasting peace may prevail in the region