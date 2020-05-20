Press Council of India seeks report on Threats to Arunachal Journalist

New Delhi- Expressing concern over the threat of violence against Tongam Rina, Associate Editor with the The Arunachal Times, the Press Council of India Tuesday sought a report from the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and the state police chief regarding threats received by the journalist on social media a month ago in connection with her report on the rise in incidents of hunting across the country.

“While taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, a Report on Facts of the case has been called for from the Chief Secretary & The Director General Police, Arunachal Pradesh,” the PCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

A PCI press release said ” Press Council of India expresses its concern over threat of physical violence, in several online posts, to Ms. Tongam Rina, Associate Editor of Arunachal Times. On 23.4.2020 an article under caption “wildlife hunting on spike, says a forest official” was published in Arunachal Times by her”.

While taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, a Report on Facts of the case has been called for from the Chief Secretary & The Director General Police, Arunachal Pradesh.